Man missing from North Center

Police are looking for a man who has been missing for more than a week from the North Center neighborhood on the North Side.

Michael Carlson, 47, was last seen Dec. 5 and has been reported missing from the 2900 block of North Clybourn, according to Chicago Police.

Carlson is described as a 6-foot, 180-pound, bald Caucasian man with blue eyes and a medium complexion, police said. He suffers from depression.

Anyone with information about him is asked to call the Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.