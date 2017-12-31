Man missing from NW Indiana believed to be in ‘extreme danger’

Police are searching for a missing 59-year-old man from northwest Indiana who is believed to be in “extreme danger.”

Donald Gildersleeve was last seen about 1 p.m. Saturday in Valparaiso, according to a Silver Alert issued by Valparaiso police.

Gildersleeve is described as a 5-foot-11, 220-pound white man with brown hair and green eyes, police said. He is believed to be in danger and may need medical assistance.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call 911 or Valparaiso police at (219) 477-3170.