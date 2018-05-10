Man missing from Portage Park deemed ‘high risk’

Police are looking for a man who has been missing since Sunday from the Portage Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side and could be at risk.

Michael Capanzzi, 56, was last seen in the 4900 block of West Grace Street. He has made threats of self harm since he was last seen, according to Chicago Police.

Capanzzi is described as a 6-foot-2 white man weighing 230 pounds with brown and gray hair.

He may be driving a gray 2005 BMW 530I with Illinois license plates, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North Special Victims Unit at (312) 744-8266.