Man missing from Portage Park

Police are looking for a 36-year-old man who is missing from the Portage Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Steven Ward was last seen Thursday in the 4400 block of North Major Avenue, according to Chicago police.

He may be driving a silver Honda Pilot with the license plate XV79010, police said.

Ward is described as a 6-foot-2 white man weighing 190 pounds with brown eyes and blonde, shaved hair. He has a Celtic cross tattooed on his right forearm, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North Special Victims Unit detectives (312) 744-8266.