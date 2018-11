Man missing from South Shore for nearly a month

Police are looking for a man who has been missing for nearly a month from South Shore.

Darryl Robinson, 55, has been missing since October 15 from the 7800 block of South Colfax, according to Chicago police.

Robinson is described as a 5-foot-5 black man, weighing about 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a beige jacket, a white t shirt, gray pants and blue and white shoes, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South Special Victims detectives (312) 747-8276.