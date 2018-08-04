Man missing from West Rogers Park in need of dialysis treatment

Police are looking for a man missing from the West Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side who is in need of dialysis treatment, according to Chicago Police.

Marco Cayuela, 52, was last seen about 6 a.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of West Touhy Avenue, police said.

He is described as a 5-foot-10 hispanic man weighing about 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen wearing a dark colored baseball cap, khaki pants and a red shirt with a “hawks” logo, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North Special Victims Unit detectives (312) 744-8266.