Man, 89, missing from SW Side

An 89-year-old man with dementia was reported missing late Thursday from the Garfield Ridge neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Nicholas Bacuros was last seen Thursday in the 10400 block of Roberts Road in southwest suburban Palos Hills, according to Chicago police. He was driving a dark gray 2011 Chevy Impala.

Bacuros has dementia and was wearing a light brown flannel shirt and khaki-colored pants, police said. He was known to wear suspenders.

He was described as a 5-foot-8 tall, 170 pound man with brown eyes and gray hair.

Anyone who know’s Bacuros’ location was asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8380.