Man, 30, missing from Humboldt Park

A 30-year-old man was reported missing from the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

Jesus Alvarez was last seen Wednesday in the area near North and Central Park avenues, according to Chicago police.

Alvarez might be in the area near Knox and Belmont avenues on the Northwest Side, police said.

He was described as 5-foot-1 and 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, according to police.

Anyone who knows Alvarez’s location was asked to call detectives at (312) 744-8266.