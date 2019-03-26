Man missing from Longwood Manor

A man has been reported missing from the Longwood Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

Eric Dixon, 55, was last seen Thursday near the 9500 block of South Wentworth Avenue, Chicago police said.

Dixon, who has schizophrenia, was described as 6-feet-4-inches tall and 165 pounds, police said.

Anyone who knows his location was asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8274.