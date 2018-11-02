Man missing since June from Woodlawn: police

A man reported missing Friday from the South Side Woodlawn neighborhod hasn’t been seen since June.

Jamal Walls, 27, was last seen June 11 in the 6600 block of Drexel, according to Chicago police.

Walls was described as a 6-foot, 189-pound black man with brown eyes, black hair and a medium brown complexion.

He was last seen wearing a red, black and white jogging suit and black and beige Jordan brand shoes, police said. He has a tattoo that reads “Tomika J Trust Rest In Peace” on his left inner forearm, several tattoos on his right arm from his wrist to his shoulder and a tattoo of a cross next to his left eye.

Anyone with information about Walls’s whereabouts was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312)747-8380.