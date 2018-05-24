Man offers 11-year-old boy cash in Morgan Park luring attempt: police

Police are looking for a man who tried to lure an 11-year-old boy to his truck Wednesday afternoon in the Morgan Park neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The man tried to lure the boy by offering him money about 4:35 p.m. in the 10800 block of South Washtenaw, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. When the boy didn’t respond, the man drove away but came back a few minutes later and tried to lure him again.

The suspect was described as a man between 27 and 33 years old with black hair and a light beard, police said. He was driving a “beat-up” green Ford pickup with an extended cab.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8271.