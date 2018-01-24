Man pinned between vehicles in Hammond crash on icy ramp

A 47-year-old Whiting, Indiana man was seriously injured when he was pinned between two vehicle Wednesday morning in Hammond, Indiana. | Indiana State Police

A man was seriously injured Wednesday morning when he was pinned between two vehicles during a crash in northwest Indiana.

A 47-year-old Whiting, Indiana, man lost control of his 2006 Ford van about 6:40 p.m. on an icy ramp from southbound Calumet Avenue to Interstate 80/94 in Hammond, Indiana, according to Indiana State Police.

The van went off the road, hit a barrier wall and came to rest along the outside shoulder, state police said. The 47-year-old got out of the van and was behind his vehicle when the 25-year-old driver of a 2013 Ford Focus also lost control on the ramp and slammed into the back of the van.

The 47-year-old was pinned between the two vehicles, state police said. A 2004 Jeep SUV driven by a 20-year-old Griffith, Indiana, woman then also lost control on the ramp and crashed into the Ford.

The man who was pinned was taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary, Indiana, with serious leg injuries, police said. He was later transferred to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

The 25-year-old Griffith man who was driving the Ford was taken to Community Hospital in Munster, Indiana, with a complaint of pain. The woman driving the Jeep was not injured, police said.

The ramp was closed for several hours while authorities investigated the crashes and removed the vehicles.