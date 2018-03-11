Man pistol-whipped during robbery near Gold Coast Red Line station

A man was pistol-whipped during a robbery Sunday morning near the Chicago and State CTA Red Line station in the Gold Coast.

About 4:45 a.m., the 26-year-old was struck over the head with a pistol while being robbed by a group of five or six males in the first block of East Chicago, according to Chicago Police. The robbers then made off with his cellphone and gym bag.

The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was treated and released, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating the incident.