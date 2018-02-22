Man pistol-whipped victim during Montgomery robbery: police

A man has been charged with robbing and pistol-whipping a person last week in north suburban Montgomery.

Kevonte Douglas, 24, was charged with a felony count each of robbery and armed robbery, according to Montgomery police and the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

The male victim was sitting in the back seat of a vehicle Feb. 16 in the 1700 block of Ivy Lane when Douglas took his cash, police said. Douglas then pistol-whipped him and pushed him out of the parked vehicle before driving away.

Investigators eventually identified Douglas as the suspect and arrested him on Wednesday, police said.

He is being held at the Kane County Jail on $250,000 bail, according to the sheriff’s office. His next court date was scheduled for March 2.