Man pleads guilty to murder of Dwyane Wade’s cousin, Nykea Aldridge,

One of the two brothers charged in the 2016 fatal shooting of Dwyane Wade’s cousin pleaded guilty Tuesday to murder charges.

Derren Sorrells, who was charged with the murder of 32-year-old Nykea Aldridge, admitted to firing shots at a man he thought was a member of a rival gang. But the bullets struck Aldridge as she pushed her infant daughter in a stroller near on a South Side street.

The charge carries a sentence of 20 to 60 years in prison, but in a deal with Cook County prosecutors, Sorrells pleaded guilty to a single count of first-degree murder in exchange for a sentence of 27 years.

Darwin Sorrells Jr. has a hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

Sorrells confessed to police shortly after his arrest, and also implicated his brother, Darwin Sorrells, prosecutors said. The slaying had gained national attention because of Wade’s NBA stardom and then-presidential candidate Donald Trump citing Aldridge’s death as a sign of the violence in American cities— and as a reason for African- Americans to vote for him. Wade, a 12-time NBA All Star who played high school basketball in south suburban Robbins, had signed a contract with his hometown Chicago Bulls not long before the shooting.

Chicago police said the Sorrells, who both were on parole at the time of the shooting, had been targeting a man who had just dropped off a carload of women near where Aldridge was walking in the 6300 block of South Calumet Avenue. She on her way to register her three older children at a nearby school.

A security guard at the school heard the shots and saw Aldridge on the ground and the Sorrells running away, prosecutors said. Surveillance camera footage from the nearby Parkway Gardens housing project showed the two men walking up to the shooting scene with guns drawn.

After his arrest, Derren Sorrells identified himself on the surveillance video and admitted to firing 11 or 12 shots, prosecutors said Tuesday. Aldridge was struck four times, including a fatal wound to the head.