Man pleads guilty to Thanksgiving 2015 shooting in Aurora

A man has pleaded guilty to shooting another man on Thanksgiving 2015 in west suburban Aurora.

Gheroncia N. Suggs, 22, pleaded guilty Friday to attempted aggravated battery with a firearm in exchange for a 6.5-year sentence, according to the Kane County state’s attorney’s office.

About 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 26, 2015, Suggs, Darius Harris and two other people were in Suggs’ parked vehicle outside a business in the 200 block of Hill Avenue in Aurora, prosecutors said.

Suggs was in the driver’s seat and Harris was seated behind him. Suggs jumped out of the vehicle and fired six shots at Harris, prosecutors said. Harris fired a single shot in return as he attempted to flee the vehicle, and was shot once in the leg.

No other injuries were reported.

Harris was convicted of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a jury in 2016 and was sentenced to three years in prison, prosecutors said.

Suggs will receive credit for 434 days served in the Kane County jail, where he has been held since his arrest on a $300,000 bond.