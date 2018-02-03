Man poses as Water Division employee in Wheaton burglary

Police are warning of a home burglary on Monday in west suburban Wheaton.

During the incident, a man knocked on the door of a residence on Hawkins Circle and told the homeowner he was there to inspect faucets due to contaminated water in the neighborhood, according to the City of Wheaton.

Once the man was inside the home he distracted the homeowner while another suspect entered the home and went through a jewelry box, authorities said.

Details were not available about what was stolen.

The city is reminding residents to contact Wheaton authorities at Public Works at (630) 260-2110, Water Division (630) 260-2090, City Hall (63) 260-2000 or the Wheaton Police Department to confirm home visits from city departments.

Detailed descriptions of the burglars were not available.