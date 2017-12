Man pulled from clothing donation box on Near North Side

Firefighters rescued a man from a clothing donation box early Thursday on the Near North Side.

Authorities were called about the man stuck in the box at 3:48 a.m. in the 1100 block of North LaSalle, according to Chicago Fire Department Chief Juan Hernandez.

Firefighters arrived and released the man from the donation box. Hernandez said. No injuries were reported.