Man pulled from Jackson Park harbor in ‘grave’ condition

A man was in “grave condition” Saturday night after divers pulled him from Jackson Park Harbor on the South Side.

About 9:30 p.m., the fire department responded to a call of a person in the water at the inner harbor, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Juan Hernandez. Divers searched for about 20 minutes before finding a man under the water.

The man, thought to be between 25 and 30 years old, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, Hernandez said.

The man may have been trying to swim across the lagoon when he went under, Hernandez said, but that information was unconfirmed.