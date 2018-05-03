Man pushed CTA passenger onto Blue Line tracks in Logan Square: police

A woman was pushed onto CTA Blue Line tracks last week after she got off the train near the Northwest Side Logan Square neighborhood.

About 8:25 a.m. on April 30, the woman was walking on the platform at the Western station at 1900 N. Western Ave., when a man ran up to her from behind and pushed her onto the tracks, according to Chicago Police.

He was wearing a blue parka-style jacket, dark pants and a pair of dark shoes that didn’t match, police said. A more detailed description wasn’t provided.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8200. Anonymous Tips can be submitted to TIPSOFT.COM.