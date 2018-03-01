Man referenced Parkland shooting in threat to Lake County officials: police

A Wisconsin man has been charged with sending a threatening letter referencing the Parkland shooting to public officials in north suburban Lake County.

An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for 57-year-old Timothy L. Hoeller of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, according to a statement from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The warrant charged him with a felony count of threatening a public official and set his bail at $750,000.

Hoeller had sent a letter to multiple offices and departments within Lake County government stating that he was displeased with an electronic filing he’d recently made at the Lake County Circuit Clerk’s Office, the sheriff’s office said. The letter also referenced the recent mass shooting at a school in Parkland, Florida, in an attempt to scare the recipients.

After investigators obtained the warrant for Hoeller’s arrest, they learned he was in custody at the Waukesha County Jail in Wisconsin for a separate incident, the sheriff’s office said. He is being held at the jail pending extradition to Lake County.