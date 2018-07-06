Man repeatedly tried to lure 16-year-old girl on Far South Side: police

Authorities are looking for a man who tried to lure a 16-year-old girl to a vehicle on three separate occasions in nine days on the Far South Side.

Most recently, the man drove past the girl about 9 a.m. Thursday in the 11300 block of South Emerald, honking the vehicle’s horn and circling the block in an attempt to get her attention, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The same man drove past the girl while honking and staring at her in the 11300 block of South Halsted, first at 9:05 a.m. on June 26 and again at 9:01 a.m. on June 28, police said.

The suspect was described as a man between 50 and 60 years old with gray facial hair, police said. He was driving a black SUV with chrome trim.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8272.