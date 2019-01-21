Man reported missing from Jefferson Park considered ‘high risk’

Police are searching for a “high risk” man who was reported missing Monday afternoon from the Jefferson Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 4:30 p.m., Keith Benincasa, 31, left his home in the 5800 block of West Higgins and never returned, according to an alert from Chicago police. Benincasa suffers from a brain injury and seizures.

Benincasa is described as a 5-foot-11, 170-pound white man with brown eyes, black hair, a medium complexion and a skeleton tattoo on his upper right arm, police said. Benincasa’s hair is now longer and bushier than it appears in his missing photo.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black sweatpants and black gym shoes, police said. His family is concerned that he wasn’t wearing a coat and may be exposed to freezing temperatures.

Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.