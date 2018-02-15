Man reported missing from Lake View

A man has been reported missing from the North Side Lake View neighborhood.

Patrick Knox, 35, was last seen Monday in the 3300 block of North Broadway Street, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

Knox was described as a 5-foot-10, 140-pound white man with brown eyes, gray and brown hair and a light complexion, police said.

He was last seen wearing a black winter coat, a white button-down dress shirt, and olive-green scarf and black pants, police said.

Knox may be in need of medical attention, according to police.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.