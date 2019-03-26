Man reported missing in Humboldt Park

A man has been reported missing from the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

Michael Collins, 29, was last seen Feb. 27 in the 2500 block of West Augusta Boulevard, Chicago police said.

Collins is known to frequently visit the 4100 block of Harlem Avenue in Norridge, police said. He was described as 5-feet-11-inches tall and 175 pounds.

Anyone who knows Collins’ whereabouts was asked to call detectives at (312) 747-8380.