Man rescued from burning home in Englewood

A man was injured in a fire overnight in Englewood on the South Side.

The blaze was first reported at 1:55 a.m., at a home in the 6900 block of South Parnell, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt.

Firefighters brought a 30-year-old disabled man out of the home, Merritt said. He was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, but his condition was not immediately known.

No other injuries were reported, and the fire was out by 2:30 a.m., he said.

The cause remains under investigation.