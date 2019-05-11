Man rescued from Fox River near Oswego

A man was rescued from the Fox River Saturday morning near Oswego.

A person was reported in the water about 10:30 a.m. and firefighters responded to the area of Route 25 and Boulder Hill Pass on the river where they found the man calling for help, according to the Oswego Fire Protection District.

A rescue swimmer was able to bring the man to an island and he was later picked up by a fire district boat, authorities said. He was taken to Rush-Copley Medical Center in Aurora and treated for cold water-related injuries.