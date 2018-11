Man riding in front seat of vehicle shot by backseat passenger in West Woodlawn

A man was shot while riding in a vehicle Saturday evening in the West Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side.

The 22-year-old was sitting in the front seat of a vehicle when a male sitting in the back seat fired a gun, striking him in the back at 6:16 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Cottage Grove, according to Chicago police.

The man took himself to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was in serious condition, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.