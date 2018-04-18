Man robbed, beaten on Red Line platform on Near North Side

A man was robbed and beaten while standing on a the platform at the CTA Red Line Chicago station early Wednesday on the Near North Side.

The 30-year-old man was standing on the platform at 12:47 a.m. in the 800 block of North State when two males walked up to him and announced a robbery, Chicago Police said.

The males beat the man and stole his wallet. He sustained minor injuries in the attack, police said.

The males ran away but were caught and taken into custody, police said. Charges were pending.