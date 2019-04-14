Robber takes man’s wallet and cellphone in Hyde Park

A man was robbed Saturday in Hyde Park on the South Side near the University of Chicago.

The 19-year-old was about to enter his building in the 5400 block of South University Avenue just after midnight when a man pressed an object to his side and demanded property, Chicago police said.

The suspect ran off with the man’s wallet and cellphone, police said.

Police describe the offender as about 20 years old, weighing from 130 to 160 pounds and standing 6-feet tall.

Area South Detectives are investigating.

Two people were injured during a robbery last month a few blocks away.

