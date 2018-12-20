Man robbed McDonald’s in Cary after climbing through drive-thru window: police

Police are searching for a man who climbed through a drive-thru window and robbed a McDonald’s restaurant early Monday in northwest suburban Cary.

About 2 a.m., the suspect climbed into the window at the fast food restaurant at 678 Northwest Highway, according to Cary police. Once inside, he demanded money from the register. After being given an unknown amount of cash, he climbed back out the drive-thru window and took off.

The robber is described as a white man, thought to be in his early 20s, with a light-colored cloth covering his face, a dark blue hooded sweatshirt, tan khaki pants, gray Converse All Star sneakers and a tattoo on his left index finger that looks like the numeral 1, police said.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call police at (847) 639-2341 or submit an anonymous tip to the McHenry County Crime Stoppers at (800) 762-7867.