Man robbed of car, belongings in West Town

A man was robbed of his car and personal belongings Tuesday morning in West Town.

The 34-year-old was walking about 4:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of West Ohio Street when four or five males approached and robbed him, Chicago police said.

One person with a handgun took the man’s cellphone, wallet and car keys, and took off with the rest of the group in the man’s 2014 Toyota Camry, police said. No one was injured.

Area Central detectives are investigating. No arrests have been made, police said.