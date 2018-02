Man robbed, pistol-whipped in South Shore

A man was pistol-whipped during a robbery Tuesday night in the South Shore neighborhood.

The 35-year-old was walking about 9:55 p.m. in the 1600 block of East 75th Street when a male walked up from behind him, pulled out a gun and demanded property, according to Chicago Police. After the man over his belongings, the robber struck him with his gun.

The man wasn’t injured, police said.

No one was in custody as Area South detectives investigated the incident.