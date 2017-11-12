Man robbed two northwest suburban banks in less than an hour

Surveillance photo of the suspect in two bank robberies Sunday morning in the northwest suburbs. | FBI

A man robbed two banks inside northwest suburban Jewel-Osco stores in less than an hour Sunday morning.

The first robbery happened at 11:05 a.m. at the TCF Bank branch at 2501 W. Schaumburg Rd., according to FBI spokesman Garrett Croon.

Less than an hour later, at 11:49 a.m., the same man robbed the TCF Bank branch at 217 W. Irving Park Rd. in Streamwood, Croon said.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man between 25 and 30 years old, about 5-foot-3 and 200 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and facial hair, Croon said. He was wearing a black-and-gray “DC” hat, glasses, a gray-black-and-white flannel shirt, a hooded sweatshirt and tan shorts.

A reward up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at (312) 421-6700.