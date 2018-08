Man robbed while walking his dog in Lake View

A man was robbed at gunpoint while walking his dog Friday morning in the Lake View neighborhood on the North Side.

About 2:50 a.m., the 54-year-old man was walking his dog on the sidewalk in the 3300 block of North Lake Shore Drive when two men in their 20’s approached the man and took his phone at gunpoint, according to Chicago Police.

The two men then fled in a dark-colored SUV, police said. The victim wasn’t injured in the robbery.

Area North Detectives were investigating the robbery.