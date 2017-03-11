Man robs two 7-Eleven stores at gunpoint in Lincoln Park

A man robbed two 7-Eleven convenience stores at gunpoint Thursday night in the North Side Lincoln Park neighborhood.

During the incidents, a black man, thought to be between 25 and 35 years old, walked into a store, pulled out a handgun and announced a robbery, according to Chicago Police. In both cases, a male clerk handed over an unknown amount of money, and the robber ran off.

The first robbery happened about 10:15 p.m. at the 7-Eleven store at 2710 N. Lincoln Ave., and the other incident happened about 11:30 p.m. at the 7-Eleven store at 2264 N. Clark St., police said.

No injuries were reported, police said.

No one was in custody as Area Central detectives investigated the robberies.