Man robs 2 Wicker Park businesses in same block: police

Police are looking for a man who robbed two businesses in two days earlier this month in the same Wicker Park neighborhood block.

The robberies happened after the man entered businesses and looked a merchandise at 3:22 p.m. Oct. 20 and 4:52 p.m. Oct. 21 in the 1200 block of North Milwaukee, near Division Street, according to a business alert from Chicago police.

In one incident, a clerk recognized the man from a previous shoplifting case and confronted him, while in the other incident the man demanded cash from the cash register, police said. In both cases, he implied that he had a gun and took cash and merchandise from the stores.

The suspect was described as a man between 30 and 60 years old standing 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-11, police said. He was wearing a skullcap, a dark jacket and dark jeans.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.