Man robs bank in Back of the Yards

Surveillance image of the suspect in a robbery Feb. 20 at the Royal Bank branch at 1823 W. 47th St. | FBI

A man held up a bank Wednesday morning in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

The robbery happened at 11:10 a.m. at the Royal Bank branch at 1823 W. 47th St., according to the FBI.

The suspect was described as a thin black man between 38 and 48 years old, standing 6 feet to 6-foot-2, the FBI said. He was wearing a yellow and black knit hat, a yellow traffic vest, a black coat, a white hooded sweatshirt and glasses.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest, the FBI said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI’s Chicago Field Office at (312) 421-6700.