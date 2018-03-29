Man robs Byline Bank branch in Roscoe Village

Surveillance images of the man wanted for a robbery March 28 at a Byline Bank branch at 3401 N. Western. | FBI

A man robbed a bank Wednesday afternoon in the Roscoe Village neighborhood on the North Side.

The non-takeover bank robbery happened at 4:29 p.m. at the Byline Bank branch at 3401 N. Western Ave., according to Special Agent Janine Wheeler, an FBI spokeswoman.

The suspect was described as a white or Hispanic man in his 20s or 30s with a large build, the FBI said. He was wearing a blue Chicago Cubs hat, black sunglasses, dark pants and a long-sleeved black shirt with “security” written on the sleeves.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI’s Chicago Field Office at (312) 421-6700. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.