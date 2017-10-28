An armed robbery early Saturday at a business in the Lincoln Park neighborhood is believed to be the second committed by the same person in the area this month.

About 5 a.m., a man walked into the business in the 2600 block of North Lincoln, showed a handgun to a store employee and took money from the cash register and cigarettes, Chicago Police said.

Another robbery was reported about the same time a week earlier in the 2500 block of North Clark, police said. Cash and cigarettes were also taken at gunpoint.

An image taken from video surveillance of a suspect in an October armed robbery in Lincoln Park. | Chicago Police

The robber was described as between 28 and 39 years old, black, between 5-foot-4 and 5-foot-9, 180-210 pounds with a black beard, police said. During the robberies he was wearing a gray sweatshirt with a hood and black pants, and/or a black jacket with white writing on the front and back and blue jeans.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.