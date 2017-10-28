Man robs Lincoln Park business of cigarettes, cash at gunpoint

Surveillance footage from an armed robbery at a business in the Lincoln Park neighborhood is believed to be the second committed by the same person in the area this month. | Chicago Police

An armed robbery early Saturday at a business in the Lincoln Park neighborhood is believed to be the second committed by the same person in the area this month.

About 5 a.m., a man walked into the business in the 2600 block of North Lincoln, showed a handgun to a store employee and took money from the cash register and cigarettes, Chicago Police said.

Another robbery was reported about the same time a week earlier in the 2500 block of North Clark, police said. Cash and cigarettes were also taken at gunpoint.

The robber was described as between 28 and 39 years old, black, between 5-foot-4 and 5-foot-9, 180-210 pounds with a black beard, police said. During the robberies he was wearing a gray sweatshirt with a hood and black pants, and/or a black jacket with white writing on the front and back and blue jeans.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.