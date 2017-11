Man robs Old Town business at knifepoint

A man robbed a business at knifepoint Saturday morning in the Old Town neighborhood on the Near North Side.

The man, thought to be between 40 and 50, entered a business about 10:50 a.m. in the 1200 block of North Wells and approached a female employee, according to Chicago Police. He then pulled out a knife and announced a robbery.

The man took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register before running away, police said. No injuries were reported and no one was in custody Saturday afternoon.