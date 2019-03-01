Man robs people in Wrightwood by pretending to sell gym shoes: police

Chicago police are looking for a robber who lured victims with a ruse about selling gym shoes in the Wrightwood neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The man reached out to people through social media and said he was selling gym shoes in January and February, according to a community alert from Chicago police. But once they met up, he robbed them.

The suspect was described as a 6-foot black man between 18 and 25 years old and weighing between 130 and 155 pounds, police said.

The incidents occurred:

about 2 p.m. Jan. 18 in the 8400 block of South Francisco;

about 7 a.m. Feb. 21 in the 3100 block of West 83rd Place; and

about 10 p.m. Feb. 21 in the 8300 block of South Francisco.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to call Area Central police at (312) 747-8380.