Man robs PNC Bank branch in Elgin

Surveillance images of the man who robbed a PNC Bank branch March 5 at 850 Summit St. in Elgin. | FBI

A man robbed a bank Monday afternoon in northwest suburban Elgin.

The non-takeover robbery happened at 3:25 p.m. at the PNC Bank branch at 850 Summit St. in Elgin, according to the FBI.

The suspect was described as a 5-foot-6 white man in his mid-20s with a medium build, blond hair and a light complexion, the FBI said. He was wearing a brown-and-tan hat, a black coat and dark pants.

Anyone with information about the hold-up is asked to call the FBI’s Chicago Field Office at (312) 421-6700.