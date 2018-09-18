Man robs Roscoe Village bank

Photo of the suspect in a bank robbery Sept. 18 at the Chase Bank branch at 3531 N. Western Ave. in Roscoe Village. | FBI

A man robbed a Chase Bank branch Tuesday morning in the Roscoe Village neighborhood on the North Side.

The man robbed the bank at 9:07 a.m. at 3531 N. Western Ave., according to a statement from the FBI.

The suspect was described as a 5-foot-8 white or Hispanic man between 30 and 35 years old with a medium build and a light complexion, the FBI said. He wore a yellow hat, a black zip-up coat with red sleeves and black pants. He was carrying a red and black backpack.

A reward of up to $1,000 was being offered for information leading to the man’s arrest, according to the FBI. Anyone with information was asked to call the FBI Chicago Field Office at (312) 421-6700.