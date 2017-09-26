Man robs third west suburban bank in about a month

Surveillance photo of a man suspected of robbing three west suburban banks in the last month. | FBI

A man robbed this third west suburban U.S. Bank branch in about a month Monday afternoon, this time in Elmwood Park.

The most recent robbery happened at 3:13 p.m. at the U.S. Bank branch at 7312 W. Grant Ave. in Elmwood Park, according to the FBI.

The robber is a 5-foot-8, 160-pound black man between 20 and 30, according to the FBI. He has been seen wearing a tan Nike hat, a floral patterned short-sleeved button-down shirt, and sunglasses.

He is also suspected of robbing another U.S. Bank branch at 443 N. Bolingbrook Dr. in Bolingbrook at 3:46 p.m. on Sept. 7, and a third at 1048 Ogden Ave. in Downers Grove, according to the FBI.

The FBI is offering a reward up to $1,000 for information leading to his arrest. Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call (312) 421-6700, or submit tips at tips.fbi.gov.