Man robs University Village bank

Surveillance image of the suspect in a bank robbery March 27 at a Royal Bank branch at 1410 W. Taylor. | FBI

A man robbed a bank Tuesday afternoon in the University Village neighborhood on the Near West Side.

The non-takeover robbery happened at 12:34 p.m. at the Royal Bank branch at 1410 W. Taylor, according to FBI spokeswoman Janine Wheeler.

The suspect was described as a 5-foot-6 black man in his late 40s to mid-50s with a thin build and a light complexion, the FBI said. He wore a black leather trench coat, a pastel shirt with a dark tie and a black leather cap.

The same man is also suspected of robbing an MB Financial Bank branch at 9:21 p.m. Jan. 11 at 3030 E. 92nd Street and a Citibank branch at 1:11 p.m. Feb. 16 at 11 S. LaSalle, the FBI said. In those robberies, he wore a gray pinstriped suit, a black tie and a tan trench coat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI’s Chicago Field Office at (312) 421-6700.