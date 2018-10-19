Man run over, killed during argument in West Town: police

An argument in West Town turned fatal Friday night when a man with a knife was run over by the person he was arguing with, according to police.

A 38-year-old man began arguing with a driver of another car about 8:15 p.m. in the 1600 block of West Augusta Boulevard, Chicago police said.

The man stepped out of his passenger seat and approached the other driver while holding a knife, according to police.

That driver tried to flee the scene, police said, and struck the man who was holding the knife. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives were questioning the driver and conducting a death investigation.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about the death.