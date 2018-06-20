Man seen touching himself as young girl walked by in Oriole Park alley: police

Police are searching for a man who was inappropriately touching himself as a young girl walked by him last week in the Northwest Side Oriole Park neighborhood.

The man was touching himself in the alley about 3:30 p.m. June 14 when the girl walked by in the 5600 block of North Ozark, Chicago Police said.

He was described as a 6-foot, 200-pound white man in his 40s with black or brown and gray hair. He was wearing a blue sleeveless shirt with blue spandex shorts, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8200. Anonymous tips can be submitted to cpdtip.com