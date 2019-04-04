Man seen touching himself near school: police

Police are warning residents in the North Center neighborhood to be on alert after a woman reported seeing a man touching himself inappropriately near a school.

The incident occurred about 4 p.m. Tuesday at a school in the 3700 block of North Claremont Avenue, according to a community alert from Chicago police. A woman told police she was waiting in her vehicle to pick her children up when she observed a man sitting in his vehicle, watching children come out of the school and touching himself inappropriately.

After some time, he drove off going north on Oakley Avenue, police said.

Police described the suspect as a man in his late 30s or early 40s. He had a slim build and wore black pants and a black hoodie. He drove a newer-looking black Honda Accord with an Illinois license plate S172376, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8261.

