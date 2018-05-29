Man seen urinating outside charged with felony after being caught with gun: cops

A man who was seen relieving himself Monday night in West Rogers Park has been charged with a felony weapons violation.

An officer spotted Gerardo Jasso, 29, urinating in public about 9:30 p.m. in the 6200 block of North Fairfield Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

As officers approached, he ran and threw an object from his waistband, police said. The officers recovered a semi-automatic handgun and took Jasso into custody nearby.

He was charged with a felony count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and misdemeanor counts of possession or use of a firearm and incident exposure, police said.

Jasso, of West Rogers Park, was expected to appear in court Tuesday. Information about his bail was not immediately available.